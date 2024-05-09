Route 15 South in Stratford closed after serious wrong-way crash

The southbound side of the Merritt Parkway is closed in Stratford after a wrong-way crash early Thursday morning and there are serious injuries.

A state trooper who was responding to the crash was involved in a separate crash and suffered minor injuries, according to state police.

State troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 1:46 a.m. after a driver who was going the wrong way collided with another vehicle on the southbound side of the Sikorsky Bridgey.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 15 were closed, but the northbound lanes have reopened.

The southbound side of the highway is closed between exits 53 and 52. State police do not know when it will reopen.

State police said a trooper was involved in a separate collision while responding to the call.

A passerby had stopped their vehicle in the road to provide aid after the initial crash and the initial reports were that the driver stopped the car in a lane and the lights were not on, according to state police.

The trooper sustained minor injuries.

Drivers are urged to find alternative routes.

No additional information was available.