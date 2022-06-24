150 Cats Removed From Home in Winsted

Authorities have removed 150 cats from a home in Winsted since Thursday in what is being called a case of animal hoarding, according to Winsted town manager Josh Kelly.

The cats are in varying conditions, Kelly said. Some are healthy, though most are flea-bitten. A dozen cats had to be taken for emergency vet care, he said.

Several agencies descended on the home Thursday and began to remove the cats from the house. The cats are being kept at the Batcheller School nearby.

Two dogs and a ferret were also removed from the home Friday.

Animal rescue crews believe there are still some cats remaining in the house and may be hiding in the walls, Kelly said. They have set up humane traps to capture the cats and get them help.

Kelly said there were several people living in the home and they have since been moved out.

The town is looking for volunteers to help care for the cats. They are also looking for donations to cover costs.

The goal is to find permanent homes for the cats as soon as they are healthy enough, according to Kelly.

Anyone who wants to volunteer, donate money, or is interested in adopting a cat can email Kelly at townmanager@townofwinchester.org.