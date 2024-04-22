There was a $150,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 4-35-41-44-58 and the Powerball was 25. Powerplay was x3.

The $150,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball and it had Powerplay.

No information is available on where the ticket was sold.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday night.

The estimated jackpot is $115 million. The estimated cash value is $63.1 million.