Route 15 South closed in Trumbull for serious crash

Route 15 South is closed in Trumbull because of a serious crash.
State police said the crash happened just after noon on Route 15 South near exit 47 and serious injuries have been reported. The extent is not yet known.
The CT State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad unit has been notified and responded to the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
