Trumbull

Route 15 South closed in Trumbull for serious crash

connecticut state police generic
NBC Connecticut

Route 15 South is closed in Trumbull because of a serious crash.

State police said the crash happened just after noon on Route 15 South near exit 47 and serious injuries have been reported. The extent is not yet known.

The CT State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad unit has been notified and responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Trumbull
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us