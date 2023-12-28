17 trails across CT to host ‘First Day Hikes' on New Year's Day

State environmental officials have announced this year's slate of 'First Day Hikes' across Connecticut.

More than a dozen state parks and forests in Connecticut are joining the nationwide initiative, which promotes connecting to the outdoors.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and its partners say that the most up to date information can be found on their calendar of events, and list these locations as sites for First Day Hikes:

American Legion & Peoples State Forest, Barkhamsted

Auerfarm State Park Scenic Reserve, Bloomfield

Chatfield Hollow State Park, Killingworth

Dinosaur State Park, Rocky Hill

Fort Griswold Battlefield State Park, Groton

Gillette Caste State Park, East Haddam

Goodwin State Forest, Hampton

Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison

Machimoodus State Park, Moodus

Mansfield Hollow State Park, Mansfield

Pachaug State Forest, Griswold

Scantic River State Park, East Windsor

Sessions Woods Wildlife Management Area, Burlington (2 hikes – one led by Friends of Sessions Woods and one self-guided Sky’s the Limit hike and exploration of the education center)

Sherwood Island State Park, Westport

Sleeping Giant State Park, Hamden

Southford Falls State Park, Southbury

West Rock Ridge State Park, New Haven

Some hikes are in-person group events, while others are self-guided offerings.

DEEP says most of the excursions are one to two miles, but can be longer depending on the location.

Officials say the First Day Hikes initiative began in Massachusetts more than two decades ago.