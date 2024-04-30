Milford

4 dogs left alone in car are dead after fire in Milford

By Angela Fortuna

Milford police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Four dogs that were left alone inside of a car that caught fire in Milford have died, fire officials said.

The Milford Fire Department said they responded to a reported car fire on Adams Avenue just before midnight on Monday.

Firefighters found a sedan fully engulfed in flames. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, but four dogs that were inside of the car were pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

