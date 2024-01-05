18-year-old arrested after stealing septic truck, ramming into State Police cruiser in North Stonington

An 18-year-old was taken into custody Friday evening after State Police said he rammed a stolen septic truck into a State Police cruiser.

This all unfolded around 5 p.m. on the 100 block of Norwich Westerly Road in North Stonington.

State Police say a woman had called 911 saying that she had gotten into an altercation with her son, 18-year-old Donovan Beard of Norwich.

Beard then broke into a septic truck, which he then drove into a State Police cruiser shortly after troopers arrived to the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

State Police said Beard then got out of the truck and fled the area on foot, but was later apprehended.

Beard was arrested on several charges, including attempted assault. His bond was set at $100,000 and he is expected to be arraigned in New London Superior Court on Monday, January 8.