18-Year-Old Dead After Shooting in Bridgeport

An 18-year-old died after shooting in Bridgeport Sunday evening and another victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.

Police said shot spotter detected gunshots at 5:37 p.m. Sunday and police found 18-year-old down on Highland Avenue, near building 5 of Greene Homes, and they found another victim, a 21-year-old man, down inside the Greene Homes complex.

Kenion was shot at least once and was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The 21-year-old man was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and underwent surgery for gunshot wounds to the chest and leg.

Police said detectives tried to speak to the surviving victim, but his father refused to allow police to talk to him.

Police are pursuing leads in the case and ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.