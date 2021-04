Two people are critically injured after a crash on Route 107 in Redding on Monday night.

Police said the two-vehicle crash happened on Route 107 near Redding Elementary School shortly after 9:15 p.m.

Both drivers were transported to Danbury Hospital with critical injuries, authorities said.

The Redding Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.