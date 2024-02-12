2 people injured during home invasion and robbery in Bridgeport: police

Two people were taken to the hospital after an apparent home invasion in Bridgeport on Saturday night.

Police said they were called to a reported home invasion and robbery in the 500 block of Connecticut Avenue at about 8 p.m.

Responding officers found a man and woman with non-life threatening injuries. Both were hospitalized with lacerations, bruises and abrasions, according to authorities. They have since been released.

Police are looking for two suspects who fled the scene on foot. Both are described as men wearing all black clothing and masks. At least one of the suspects had a gun with him, officials said.

Cash was stolen from the home during the incident. Investigators said the victims were targeted and the incident appears to be isolated.

Detectives are actively investigating. They seized several items of evidence found at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-576-TIPS.