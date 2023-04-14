Manchester

2 People Injured in Manchester Motorcycle Crash

Manchester police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A motorcyclist and driver both sustained injuries in a Manchester crash Friday morning, police said.

Manchester Police said they were called to the area of Middle Turnpike East and Arnott Road at about 10:45 a.m.

Officers said a motorcycle and car collided. The motorcyclist sustained a serious leg injury and the driver has minor injuries. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Konrad Rozwadowski at 860-533-8620.

Manchester
