2 people with gunshot wounds involved in Waterbury rollover crash: police

Two people with gunshot wounds were involved in a rollover crash in Waterbury on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to Delford Road around 1 p.m. after getting a report of a rollover crash.

It was reported that the two people inside of the vehicle had also been shot.

According to police, a 19-year-old male and a 20-year-old male each had gunshot wounds.

Both males were transported to the hospital. They are considered to be in stable condition and their injuries are non-life threatening.

Delford Road is currently closed for an active investigation.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.