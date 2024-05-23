2 police officers injured after responding to call in Windsor Locks

Two Windsor Locks police officers were injured after responding to a call Tuesday.

The officers went to a home on Arbor Street to meet with a Community Health Resources representative who was there to do a welfare check on a 22-year-old woman with a history of aggressive behavior, according to police.

One of the officers and the representative were talking with the woman when she suddenly went to her car and claimed she wanted to get her vape pen.

As the officer followed her, the woman started the vehicle. The officer reached into the vehicle to try and turn it off and the woman struck the officer on the head with the vape pen, causing a cut, police said.

The second officer then approached the vehicle as the woman put it into reverse and backed up, hitting both officers with the driver's side door before she took off, according to police.

Both officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for cuts and bruises. They were later released.

Windsor Locks notified nearby police departments to keep an eye out for the woman. She was found in a CVS parking lot in Enfield and taken into custody.

She was charged with assault on a police officer, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with a police officer, and breach of peace. She was held on $350,000 bond and appeared in court on Wednesday.