2 shootings believed to be related under investigation in Middletown

Police are investigating two shootings that are believed to be related in Middletown.

Officers were called to the first shooting on Woodbury Circle on Thursday around 8:40 p.m.

Authorities said the intended target of the shooting was walking on the sidewalk with a 2-year-old family member when a vehicle approached. Several shots were then fired from the vehicle toward the victim before the vehicle fled the area.

The second shooting happened on Friday afternoon when police were called to Inverness Lane around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said a vehicle approached a home and fired several rounds into the front of the home.

No one was struck by gunfire during the shootings and no injuries were reported.

According to police, it is believed that the two shootings are related.

The Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Magnano at (860) 638-4149, Detective Spedding at (860) 638-4153 or the Major Investigations Unit at (860) 638-4140.

