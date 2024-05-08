CT lawmakers winding down session without passing AI regulations, other big bills

Connecticut lawmakers began the 2024 legislative session with hopes of passing one of the first major bills in the U.S. to rein in bias in artificial intelligence and protect citizens from harm.

But a veto threat from Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, a former businessman who voiced concern the legislation might stifle innovation and make Connecticut an outlier among other states, scuttled the bill in the final days of the session that was wrapping up Wednesday night.

“It’s disappointing Connecticut is losing its chance to lead in the AI space,” said Democratic Sen. James Maroney, who has been working on the issue for two years with lawmakers from across the U.S. He expressed optimism that something will pass next year in Connecticut.

The AI legislation is one of several bills proposed during the short three-month legislative session that attempted to address major, weighty issues — from climate change to the codification of abortion rights in the state's constitution. All appeared destined for defeat as the Democratic-controlled General Assembly's midnight adjournment deadline neared.

Lawmakers did pass legislation that makes numerous nursing home reforms, including prohibiting facilities from placing new residents in rooms with more than two beds. They also passed a Democratic bill that updates Connecticut's first-in-the-nation paid sick leave law from 2011 and require all employers, down to those with a single worker, to provide their employees with time off by 2027. It now awaits Lamont's signature.

House Speaker Matt Ritter, a Democrat, noted how the sick leave bill came “close to the finish line” last year and benefited from lawmakers knowing what could pass this year. Other major bills didn't have that advantage.

“There are just some bills you can't do because of time,” he said.

Other high-profile proposals were also on the verge of failure Wednesday, including bills to curb the cost of e-books for libraries, expand protections for certain tenants, prohibit the sale of energy drinks to children and provide Connecticut residents who telecommute for New York companies with a financial incentive to challenge their income tax bills from the Empire State.

One reason why some concepts faltered this year, including a push to extend the state's HUSKY health insurance program for immigrants over the age of 15, may be the Democrats' unusual decision not to reopen the second year of the two-year budget passed last year.

Instead, late Tuesday, the Senate gave final legislative approval to a plan to spend at least $360 million in remaining federal COVID-19 pandemic funds on key areas, including higher education, not-for-profit social service agencies, municipal aid and children’s mental health. The same bill also granted Lamont expanded authority to move money between state accounts.

"When we agreed not to open the budget and did not do a budget, that really limited your options," Ritter said.

Republican lawmakers strongly criticized the decision to not reopen the budget. Some predicted Connecticut will now face future deficits by using one-time COVID relief funds for operating expenses.

“The Democrats didn't do their job on the budget and they've left the hard decisions up to the governor,” House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora said. Democrats dismissed the criticism.

The fate of numerous bills remained uncertain Wednesday night, with many awaiting action in the Senate. Among them was a bill that attempts to tighten state absentee voting laws after people were captured on video last year stuffing reams of ballots into collection boxes in Bridgeport.

The bill, which Republicans have criticized for not going far enough, would require mandatory surveillance cameras at absentee-ballot drop boxes and improved tracking of ballots, as well as new protections for poll workers.