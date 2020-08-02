new haven

22-Year-Old Man Killed in New Haven Shooting

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating a homicide in New Haven after a 22-year-old man died following a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers said the shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. on First Street near Kimberly Avenue in the Hill neighborhood.

An ambulance transported the 22-year-old New Haven man to the hospital, where he later died, authorities added. His identity has not been released.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

