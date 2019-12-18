2nd Teen Charged in Connection With Death of Hartford Grandmother

A second teen has been charged in connection with the death of a Hartford grandmother in October.

Police said 71-year-old Yvonne Smith was on her way to the corner store when she was hit by a car involved in a shootout on October 24. She died of her injuries.

A 16-year-old was previously arrested and charged with manslaughter. They said he was driving a stolen car from Manchester in reverse when he struck Smith near the corner of Westland and Garden streets.

On Wednesday, police arrested they’ve arrested a second suspect – a 17-year-old charged with accessory to manslaughter, conspiracy to commit assault and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Smith’s family said the 71-year-old spent most of her life in Hartford and never wanted to be anywhere else.

Neighbors said the tragedy is just one example of the violence they see on their streets, and called for more to be done about these gun crimes.