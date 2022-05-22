3 Good Samaritans Rescue Swimmer in Distress in Portland: PD

Three Good Samaritans are being credited with rescuing a swimmer who was in distress in Portland on Sunday.

Fire officials said dispatchers received a 911 call for a swimmer in distress at Great Hill Pond.

The Portland Fire Department including its dive team and dive teams from Middletown and South District fire departments responded to the scene.

According to fire officials, three Good Samaritans who heard the man's cry for help went and rescued him. They were able to bring him to the shore for medical treatment.

The man was transported to the hospital. Authorities have not released details about the man's condition.