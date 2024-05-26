New Haven

3 injured after vehicle crashes into New Haven school

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

Three people are injured after a vehicle crashed into a school in New Haven early Sunday morning.

Police said a male driver admitted to not stopping for the traffic light at Washington Avenue and Columbus Avenue around 12:44 a.m.

According to investigators, the male lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the corner of the Clemente Leadership Academy. The building and vehicle were damaged in the crash.

Three people were inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash. All of their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The driver was given an infraction for the red light violation.

