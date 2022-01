Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries after a motor vehicle went into a building in New Britain Sunday night.

Fire officials said all three people had to be extricated from the car.

The crash happened at 84 Burritt St., crews said.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. It's unclear what caused the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.