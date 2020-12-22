3 Taken to Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Crash on Route 83 in Vernon

Three people were transported to the hospital on Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Vernon and police said part of Route 83 is closed.

According to police, Route 83 is closed between Dobson Road and Merline Road for a serious crash. The reconstruction team has been called in to investigate.

Three people have been transported to Hartford Hospital, police said. Authorities did not release details on the extent of any injuries.

There is no word on how long the area will be closed for.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.