31 Cars Stolen in 24 Hours Across Connecticut: Hartford Police

Hartford police are reminding drivers to lock their cars and take the keys after 31 cars were stolen in 24 hours across the state.

In a tweet Thursday, Hartford police said 21 of the cars had keys inside them.

The department added that the suburbs are getting hit harder than the suburbs - only five of the cars were stolen from Hartford, Bridgeport or New Haven.

Car thefts and break-ins are a common problem in towns and cities across the state. Drivers should always lock their vehicles, even if it's parked in a garage, and leave valuables out of sight.