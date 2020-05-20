4 Arrested During Investigation into Vehicle Vandalism in Manchester

Manchester police arrested four people as they investigate multiple reports of vandalism to cars throughout town.

Police said over the course of May they've been called for multiple reports of tires being slashed sometime overnight.

On Tuesday, officers on the midnight shift found four people in the area of Walker and Franklin streets after a resident reported suspicious activity. Officers searched the area for damaged vehicles but found none, and released the suspects from the scene.

Later, video posted to the Ring Neighbors app showed the four individuals attempting to slash the tires on a vehicle. Detectives found the suspects and arrested them.

Three of the four were juveniles. The fourth was identified as 19-year-old Leon Johnson of Manchester. All four were charged with third-degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

Other incidents are still under investigation and police said more charges are pending. Any vandalism victims are encouraged to report it to Detective Jason Mass at 860-645-5557 or the Manchester Police Department Detective Division at 860-645-5510.