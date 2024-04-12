4 arrested in prostitution investigation at Thomaston spa

Four people have been arrested in connection with a prostitution investigation in Thomaston.

Thomaston police, Connecticut State Police Organized Crime Task Force, Connecticut State Police Bureau of Special Investigations, and the state Department of Labor began an investigation into ongoing illegal commercial sexual activity at Classic Spa, Inc. on Waterbury Road, according to police.

They served a search and seizure warrant at the business on Thursday.

A Winsted man was arrested and charged with third-degree conspiracy to promote prostitution and interfering with a search warrant. A Torrington woman and two women from New York were charged with prostitution.

All four were released on $10,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on April 22.

The Department of Labor issued a stop work order to Classic Spa, Inc., according to police.