4 Juveniles Found With Stolen Guns in a Stolen Car in Hartford: PD

Hartford police have arrested four juveniles who are accused of having stolen guns inside of a stolen car that fled the scene of shots fired on Tuesday night.

Detectives were conducting a proactive investigation around 9:45 p.m. after a recent spike in shots fired in the Frog Hollow neighborhood, police said.

While investigating, officers said they saw a car stolen out of Coventry fleeing the scene of gunshots on Capitol Avenue.

When unmarked cars converged on the stolen car, authorities said four suspects fled on foot.

Police said they caught the four juveniles and recovered two guns. The two guns were both listed as stolen and one had an obliterated serial number.

Authorities added that one of the juveniles who was arrested on Tuesday night was also arrested three weeks ago in Hartford. Tuesday marked his fifth stolen car arrest in Hartford alone.