new haven

4-month-old reported missing out of New Haven

Connecticut State Police

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old that has been reported missing out of New Haven.

The child, Kyrhem Morrison, was last seen wearing a plain light green onesie. He has been missing since Monday.

Police said Morrison has brown eyes and weighs about 10 pounds.

Anyone with information about the baby's whereabouts is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6316.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us