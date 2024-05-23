StormTracker

Tracking strong storms on Thursday morning and afternoon

The NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking strong storms that are expected to impact parts of the state on Thursday.

A storm moved through Windham County early Thursday morning and we will have scattered thunderstorms until around 2 p.m.

A stronger storm or two is likely and severe thunderstorm warnings are possible.

The biggest concerns are wind damage and hail before it clears later this afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Friday looks mostly sunny with highs near 90.

The weekend looks dry with highs in the mid-80s, then some rain is possible on Memorial Day. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

