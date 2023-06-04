5 Injured in Head-On Crash on Route 156 in Lyme

Five people are injured after a head-on crash in Lyme on Saturday.

State police said two vehicles collided head-on on Route 156 just over the town line with Old Lyme around 9 a.m.

After the crash, authorities said one of the vehicles caught on fire and was extinguished by firefighters.

A 60-year-old woman, a 58-year-old woman, a 12-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl were in one vehicle and a 59-year-old woman was in the other. All five females were injured in the crash.

Three of the females involved in the crash have what investigators describe as serious injuries. The other two females have minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Troop F at (860) 399-2100.