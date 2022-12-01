6 Taken to Hospital After Driver Hits Van in Southington: Police

At least six people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated after a vehicle hit a van in Southington Thursday, according to police.

They said the van was stopped for a red traffic light in the left-turn-only lane from West Street to Executive Boulevard when another driver who was heading north on West Street failed to stop and hit the van.

The people who were in the van were transported to be evaluated, police said.

