79-year-old woman struck by driver in Stamford has died: police

Stamford Police Department

A woman who was struck by a vehicle in Stamford on March 4 has died, police said, and they have filed additional charges against the suspected driver.

Mary Botan, 79, of Stamford, was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Prospect Street at Forest Street around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 4, when she was struck by a Prius, police said.

Officers found her unresponsive, suffering from a serious head injury.

Botan was taken to Stamford Hospital and was initially listed in critical, but, stable condition, police said.

On March 30, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner notified Stamford police that Botan had died from the injuries that she suffered in the collision, police said.

The driver, a 25-year-old Stamford man, remained at the scene after the crash and spoke with officers and investigators, police said.

He was initially issued a summons at the scene for striking a vulnerable user and causing serious physical injury and released on a written promise to appear in court, police said.

When he appeared in court on April 17, he was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June.

