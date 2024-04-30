Cooler today, showers or thunderstorm possible tonight

After an unusually warm day on Monday, Tuesday will feature more seasonable temperatures and rain is possible in the evening.

Tuesday will be much cooler with highs in the 60s inland and 50s at the shore. It will also be breezy and cloudy.

A few scattered showers are possible in the evening.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Overnight, there may be some showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Most of the rain will move out early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mainly dry with some partial sun. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70.

Highs will be in the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

The highs this weekend will be in the upper 60s. More showers are possible Sunday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.