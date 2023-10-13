8 people displaced after fire rips through multi-family home in New London

Eight people have been displaced after a fire ripped through a multi-family home in New London Friday morning.

The fire department said they were called to a home on Squire Street. Crews found heavy fire coming from the back of the home, with a resident trying to climb out of the third story window.

The resident's ability to walk down had been compromised because of the fire and smoke. Firefighters raised a ladder to safely get him down.

Crews called for more assistance to put out the blaze, and the fire was under control within 30 minutes.

Red Cross is helping eight people that have been displaced. Eversource responded to secure electric and gas, and Veolia water secured water to the building, crews said.

No injuries were reported. The fire marshal is investigating.