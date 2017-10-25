Suspect Drove Across Field, Sidewalk at Coventry High School - NBC Connecticut
Suspect Drove Across Field, Sidewalk at Coventry High School

    Coventry Police Department
    Coventry police say surveillance footage shows this truck driving around causing damage at Coventry High School Saturday.

    Coventry police are investigating vandalism at Coventry High School.

    Police said the damage was done sometime overnight Saturday. The suspect, or suspects, did donuts on the soccer fields, drove across the softball field, a parking lot island and left tire marks in front of the front entrance of the building.

    Around 2:16 a.m. surveillance cameras captured footage of the suspect vehicle, which appears to be a newer dark-colored Ford F150. There was no license plate on the front of the truck and the brake light above the tailgate did not work.

    Police said one male was inside the vehicle.

    Anyone with information on this crime should contact the Coventry Police Department at 860-742-7331 or the anonymous tips line at 860-742-2400.

