‘A Big Step Forward': Second Doses of Vaccine in CT

More shots are going into more arms in Connecticut. Some of the recipients are receiving their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. It is a welcome sight; especially for those who have been at the forefront of the fight against the virus since March.

Among the local health care workers who have gotten the second dose of vaccine is Dr. David Banach, epidemiologist and infectious disease doctor at UConn Health in Farmington.

“I'm very excited about it,” said Banach. “First shot three weeks ago went well. I didn't really have any symptoms afterwards."

Banach said this step – receiving the second dose of vaccine – is critically important for him and his colleagues.

"The vaccination is key. When we think about what we've gone through over this past year, COVID-19 has rocked our worlds,” said Banach. “I think this vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel. Still a bit of tunnel; we definitely recognize that but definitely a step in the right direction."

This week Banach received doses of the Pfizer vaccine. UConn Health nurse practitioner Heather Roseman administered the second shot.

“It's been tremendous,” Banach said moments after his vaccination. “This is a big step for all of us. We're all very enthusiastic about the vaccine and we know this going to be a big step forward for all of us."

Banach said he had yet to experience side effects from the vaccines. He also urged members of the public to get their shots as soon as they become available.