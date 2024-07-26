Connecticut swimmers will be in the pool at the Olympics in Paris Saturday

Coming off his bronze medal performance in Tokyo, Ridgefield's Kieran Smith is headed back in the Olympic pool in Paris on Saturday.

Smith is competing in the men's 400m freestyle, the same event in which he won his bronze medal three years ago.

He graduated from Ridgefield High School before going on to swim for the University of Florida, where he was named the SEC's Male Swimmer of the Year for the 2019-2020 season.

Smith isn't the only swimmer with Connecticut ties hitting the pool in Paris on Saturday.

Kate Douglass, also a bronze medalist in Tokyo, will be swimming in the women's 4x100 freestyle relay.

Douglass is from Pelham, New York, but trained at the Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club in Stamford.

She won her bronze in Tokyo in the women's 200m individual medley.

Gretchen Walsh, who grew up in Greenwich, is expected to swim the women's 4x100 relay along with Douglass.

Walsh also trained at the Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club and she will make her Olympic debut in Paris. Her sister, Alex Walsh, is also competing in the Olympic pool in Paris.