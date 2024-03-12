East Haddam

A Connecticut post office was honored for best customer service in the US

United States Postal Service

A post office in Connecticut has the best customer service in the country.

The U.S. Postal Service said the Moodus Post Office earned first place in a national USPS retail challenge that started last October and lasted for five weeks.

The four finalists were in Moodus, Connecticut; Midlothian, Texas; Lawndale, California; and Lakeside, California and the last round was between Moodus and Lawndale.

Moodus received a traveling trophy that will stay at Moodus Post Office until next year’s national champion is chosen. 

