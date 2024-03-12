A Connecticut post office was honored for best customer service in the US

A post office in Connecticut has the best customer service in the country.
The U.S. Postal Service said the Moodus Post Office earned first place in a national USPS retail challenge that started last October and lasted for five weeks.
The four finalists were in Moodus, Connecticut; Midlothian, Texas; Lawndale, California; and Lakeside, California and the last round was between Moodus and Lawndale.
Moodus received a traveling trophy that will stay at Moodus Post Office until next year’s national champion is chosen.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.