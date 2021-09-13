Norwalk

Acrobat Seriously Injured in Fall at Norwalk Oyster Festival

norwalk police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

An acrobat fell while performing in the air at the oyster festival in Norwalk on Saturday and was seriously injured, according to police.

Police said the acrobat fell while performing about 25-to-30-feet in the air around 4 p.m., police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The mayor said the performer, a man from East Bradenton, Florida, fell from the top of a prop used in a pirate performance.

Norwalk police officers went to treat the acrobat, who was transported to Norwalk Hospital for critical care.

Local

Waterbury 13 mins ago

Police ID Man Killed in Waterbury Shooting

Middletown 22 mins ago

Investigation Outside State Police Headquarters in Middletown

Police said the injured performer is expected to recover.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us