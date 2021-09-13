Acrobat Seriously Injured in Fall at Norwalk Oyster Festival

An acrobat fell while performing in the air at the oyster festival in Norwalk on Saturday and was seriously injured, according to police.

Police said the acrobat fell while performing about 25-to-30-feet in the air around 4 p.m., police said.

The mayor said the performer, a man from East Bradenton, Florida, fell from the top of a prop used in a pirate performance.

Norwalk police officers went to treat the acrobat, who was transported to Norwalk Hospital for critical care.

Police said the injured performer is expected to recover.