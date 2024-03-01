Amber Alert for 2 kids abducted in New Hampshire; woman dead

An Amber Alert has been issued following the abduction of two young children from Berlin, New Hampshire, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A woman was found dead in connection with the children's disappearance, officials said later Friday. They identified her as Caitlyn Naffziger, 32, and her death is considered suspicious.

Police seeking Dustin Duren, believed to be driving a white Subaru Impreza

An alert was sent to the phones of New Hampshire residents shortly after 4 a.m. Friday saying that police are looking for a white 2017 Subaru Impreza with New Hampshire plate number V69023 driven by 36-year-old Dustin Duren, who is described as 5'10", 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. State police issued a press release minutes later.

This is a photo of the type of vehicle Dusten Duren is believed to be driving, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Vaylen and Elowyn Duren believed to have been abducted

Dustin Duren is believed to be with two children -- 13-month-old Vaelyn Duren, and 4-year-old Elowyn Duren, both girls with blond hair and blue eyes. Police did not say whether or how Dustin Duren and the two girls are related.

NH State Police

Their last known location was Concord, New Hampshire, around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone who sees Dustin Duren, the children and/or the vehicle is asked not to approach them but to call 911 immediately, as Dustin could be armed and dangerous, state police said.

Death of Caitlyn Naffziger

Naffziger was found dead by police officers called to an apartment on Main Street off Iceland Street about 10:30 p.m., according to Attorney General John Formella. The manner of her death wasn't described but investigators are calling it suspicious.

They said the Amber Alert was issued as part of the investigation.

The relationship between Naffziger and the children wasn't immediately clear.

If anyone has non-emergency information, they are asked to call Berlin police at 603-752-3131 or New Hampshire State Police headquarters at 603-223-4381.