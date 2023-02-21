Ansonia Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening, Taking Woman Against Her Will

Shelton Police have arrested a man that's accused of threatening and taking a woman against her will early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said they received a complaint about a woman that was reportedly taken from a New London hotel unwillingly and brought to Shelton.

Shelton officers responded to the hotel on Bridgeport Avenue at about 2 a.m. There, police located the woman with 28-year-old Daqwon Graham, of Ansonia, walking towards the back exit. The woman told police she was brought to the hotel against her will and was threatened by Graham.

Graham rented a hotel room which adult escort services were believed to have been happening in, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He was arrested and faces charges including second-degree unlawful restraint, threatening and promoting prostitution. Graham posted a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.