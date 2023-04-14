East Haven

Armed Man Tried to Get Into East Haven Home By Posing as Package Deliveryman: Police

A man who was posing as a delivery person pulled a gun on an East Haven resident and tried to force his way into the house, according to police.

Police said it happened at a home on Maple Street at 9:45 a.m. Friday.

The man, who police said was posing as a package delivery employee, knocked on the door of the residence and told the homeowner that the package he had belonged to him, then he pulled a black handgun and tried to get into the house.

The man left when the homeowner pushed him.

Police said he left in a silver and black Dodge Ram or similar pickup with a bed cover. 

The man was wearing a black “Vans” shirt and an orange reflective vest. 

Police shared video of what happened.

Anyone with information about a suspect or the whereabouts of the truck is asked to call investigators at 203-468-3820. 

