Army-Navy game heads to Gillette Stadium for the first time

It's one of the greatest rivalries in sports. The Army and Navy will face off at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, this weekend.

This is the first time Foxborough will play host to this monumental game. Even though this is called "America's Game," it's really more of an event.

Gillette Stadium is all decked out: the scoreboard, the field, the banners. This is a historic matchup that is in its 124th year

The Navy leads the series after having reeled off 14 straight wins from 2002 to 2015 but as of late, the Army cadets have gotten hot, winning five of the last seven games.

The question is, Can they stay hot in this New England cold?

But beyond the play on the field, the game is really an event for the whole family. U.S. Army helicopters will be flown over Gillette Stadium on Saturday — some by Massachusetts natives.

And fan fest is underway. It will pick back up Friday evening at Gillette Stadium from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., where fans can get VIP access to military vehicles, game gear, food and drinks.

"We're all psyched! We know Army is going to win," said one fan.

"Go, Navy! Beat Army!" said another.

The game will be played at 3 p.m. Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Tickets are still available.