Around 9 Acres Burned in Baltic Fire: Officials

Firefighters from over a dozen fire departments battled a fire in Baltic on Sunday and officials said several acres of land were burned.

Fire officials said the brush fire happened near Pautipaug Hill Road and about nine acres of land were burned.

Firefighters from about 15 departments were involved in tackling the flames. Units from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection forestry unit also responded, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

It's unclear what may have started the fire.

A high fire danger remains in effect statewide.