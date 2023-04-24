Aurora Borealis Visible in Connecticut Sunday Night

Stargazers across Connecticut got a rare surprise Sunday night.

The aurora borealis was visible from Connecticut for those who were lucky enough to see it.

The aurora, also known as the Northern Lights, is caused by solar activity sending clouds of electrically charged particles that interact with the Earth's atmosphere at the magnetic poles. In the southern hemisphere, the phenomenon is referred to as aurora australis.

The aurora could be see in much of the northern tier of the U.S. Sunday night.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It is not clear whether Monday night will be another good chance to see the celestial show.