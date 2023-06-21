new haven

Avelo adds 3 nonstop flights between New Haven and Florida, South Carolina

NBC Connecticut

Avelo Airlines is adding three new nonstop routes from Tweed-New Haven Airport.

The new flights are to Melbourne/Cocoa Beach, Florida; Daytona Beach, Florida; and Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina.

All three routes will operate twice weekly.

One-way fares start at $49 between Tweed and and Melbourne/Cocoa Beach and Daytona Beach.

Fares start at $69 between Tweed and Greenville-Spartanburg.

About the new routes

  • Melbourne/Cocoa Beach, Fla. via Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB)
    • Begins today, June 21, and operates twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
  • Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB)
    • Begins Thursday, June 22, and operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.
  • Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP)
    • Begins Thursday, June 22, and operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

