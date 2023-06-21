Avelo Airlines is adding three new nonstop routes from Tweed-New Haven Airport.

The new flights are to Melbourne/Cocoa Beach, Florida; Daytona Beach, Florida; and Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina.

All three routes will operate twice weekly.

One-way fares start at $49 between Tweed and and Melbourne/Cocoa Beach and Daytona Beach.

Fares start at $69 between Tweed and Greenville-Spartanburg.

About the new routes