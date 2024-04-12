Avelo flight bound for New Haven diverted to Bradley Airport

An Avelo Airlines flight from Nashville, Tennessee to Tweed-New Haven was diverted to Bradley Airport and the passengers were on the plane for around an hour and a half after landing, according to the airline.

Avelo Airlines flight 434 could not land in New Haven because of weather, so it was diverted to Bradley, the airline said.

The plane made two attempts to land in New Haven before diverting, an Avelo spokesperson said.

When the plane arrived at Bradley around 1:30 a.m. Friday, all of the gates were being used, so there was a longer wait time to get stairs for passengers to get off the plane.

The airline said passengers were on the tarmac for around 90 minutes.

All customers who were affected will be reimbursed for reasonable ground transportation expenses from Hartford to their destination, Avelo said in a statement.