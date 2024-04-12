avelo airlines

Avelo flight bound for New Haven diverted to Bradley Airport

NBC Connecticut

An Avelo Airlines flight from Nashville, Tennessee to Tweed-New Haven was diverted to Bradley Airport and the passengers were on the plane for around an hour and a half after landing, according to the airline.

Avelo Airlines flight 434 could not land in New Haven because of weather, so it was diverted to Bradley, the airline said.

The plane made two attempts to land in New Haven before diverting, an Avelo spokesperson said.

When the plane arrived at Bradley around 1:30 a.m. Friday, all of the gates were being used, so there was a longer wait time to get stairs for passengers to get off the plane.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The airline said passengers were on the tarmac for around 90 minutes.

All customers who were affected will be reimbursed for reasonable ground transportation expenses from Hartford to their destination, Avelo said in a statement.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

avelo airlinesair travelBradley AirportTweed-New Haven Airport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us