2 people taken to hospital after condo complex fire in Danbury

Two people were taken to the hospital and several people are displaced after a fire broke out at a condominium complex in Danbury.

It happened at the Park Ridge Condo complex on Rose Lane just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

Fire officials said they encountered heavy fire coming from the complex. A second alarm was struck to bring in more firefighters.

The blaze was brought under control within 45 minutes. Crews said four units were impacted and as a result, five adults were displaced.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Two residents were hospitalized with minor injuries, officials said. The Red Cross and Salvation Army were called in.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.