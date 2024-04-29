danbury

2 people taken to hospital after condo complex fire in Danbury

By Angela Fortuna

Danbury Fire Department

Two people were taken to the hospital and several people are displaced after a fire broke out at a condominium complex in Danbury.

It happened at the Park Ridge Condo complex on Rose Lane just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

Fire officials said they encountered heavy fire coming from the complex. A second alarm was struck to bring in more firefighters.

The blaze was brought under control within 45 minutes. Crews said four units were impacted and as a result, five adults were displaced.

Two residents were hospitalized with minor injuries, officials said. The Red Cross and Salvation Army were called in.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

