Baby Among People Injured During Head-on Crash in New Britain: Police

New Britain Police said multiple people have been taken to the hospital, including a baby, after a head-on crash.

The crash happened on Wildwood Street Tuesday evening.

It happened because a man was driving on the wrong side of the street. His car made "significant impact" with the front of another car, according to officials.

Four people involved were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Authorities said their injuries appear to be minor so far.

The incident is under investigation.