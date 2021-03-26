Hartford schools

Remote Students in Hartford Returning to School Monday

Kinsella School in Hartford
NBC Connecticut

Students who have been learning remotely in Hartford will return to school on Monday.

Bringing those students back to the classroom was a decision made in consultation with the Hartford Health Department and is in line with state guidelines, according to the school district.

Parents who have concerns over sending their children back to school will still have the option to keep them learning remotely.

Hartford's superintendent, Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, and Mayor Luke Bronin have scheduled a news conference Friday at noon to discuss Monday's return to class.

