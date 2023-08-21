Beardsley Zoo to hold ‘Glow Wild' lantern festival

Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport is hosting its second “Glow Wild” Lantern Festival and tickets go on sale Monday.

Glow Wild will happen Thursday through Sunday evenings from Sept. 14 through Dec. 2 and it will include more than 53 large illuminated sculptures.

Photo courtesy of Beardsley Zoo.

The festival will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and you can buy timed tickets online at beardsleyzoo.org in advance.

The zoo said a small number of tickets might be available at the door, depending upon zoo capacity.

Adult tickets, for guests ages 12 and up, are $22.

Tickets for children 11 and under are $20.

Admission is free for children 2 and under and adults 76 and over.

Wheelchairs and strollers will be available to rent.