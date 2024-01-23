Big Y coming to Brookfield, Westport

Big Y supermarkets are coming to Brookfield and Westport.

The Massachusetts-based supermarket chain said it will open locations at 1076 Post Road East in Westport and 14 Candlewood Lake Road in Brookfield.

Construction is also underway on a Big Y in Middletown.

Big Y operates in Massachusetts and Connecticut. When these stores open, there will be 77 Big Y supermarkets.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Big Y said it is also acquiring a gas and convenience store at 342 Washington Ave. in North Haven, across the street from the Big Y supermarket.